Double the activities in January for Probus

Taree Probus Club's first meeting of 2024 was well attended, and after a short meeting of business, we heard life stories from two of our members.
Barry Ellis grew up in Dorrigo, born to a farming family, and in 2004 took part in a holistic farming practice course which sparked his interest in climate change.
Barry stated that 99 per cent of bushfires start in state forests (and national parks). He believes that farmers should be allowed to graze their cattle in public forests for the last two weeks of winter and the first two weeks of spring, to greatly reduce the weed growth and reducing the risk of bushfire.
Kalahari bushmen are the oldest civilization on earth with their unique knowledge and understanding of farming, Barry said. He then produced figures showing when the world's population grew by one billion in the years 1800 to 2022, now at eight billion.
Barry has concerns for today's population and the effects of climate change. He is interested in the Climate Change Advisory Board.
Ninety-seven percent of experts believe it is real, three per cent do not, Barry said.
If we continue to harvest trees at our current rate, Barry says he has major concerns for the children of the future.
Ray Mooney was born December 5, 1952 in Antfield Sydney Women's Hospital, has two brothers and a sister, attended Panania Public School, and Easthills High School.
Along with his brothers he was quite a lad in his youth. He left school at 15 and worked at Franklins for 11 years.
Ray told a comical story of a robbery that took place when he worked there, involving a man in a stolen Mercedes with a gun. It was during the days when the milkman delivered bulk milk to your door, and at his brother's insistence, he stole 80 cents from a verandah, got caught, went to court, and was sent to Musswellbrook boys home for eight months. Good boys were rewarded with tickets to the movies, horse riding, dances and trips to the beach.
Following Franklins Ray went to TAFE to study welding, and over the next 30 years worked as a welder, guillotine operator, and metal press operator for TN Engineering, manufacturing handrails, Pro World and Thompsons Motor Bodies in Taree. Now retired, he is married to Lorraine, They have two children and four grandchildren.
Barry and Ray were introduced by Jack May and thanked by Trevor Smith, Thanks to both for their contribution to the days meeting.
Our activity for January was a well supported morning tea at the Boathouse Cafe in Taree Rowing Club premises, great coffee and cake, great conversation, and wives and partners were with us for this event.
There was a bonus activity for January, usually held on the fifth Tuesday, but due to the school holidays Taree Ten Pin was booked out, so members, wives and partners held a great morning of tenpin bowling on the first week of February. It was a great morning, with a new champion and a lot of fun.
Our next general meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 20 from 9.30am at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club with a representative of Taree Highway Patrol as guest speaker, we look forward to their talk.
And our next activity is a morning tea at Beach Bums Cafe on the main beach at Forster from 10am.
New members would be most welcome to join our group to hear from interesting speakers or to attend activities, any retired or semi retired men are interested please call either our president Alan on 6553 9298 or our secretary Tony on 0407 524 282 for more details. We would love to hear your stories at future meetings.
