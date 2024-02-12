Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Double the activities in January for Probus

By Alan Green
February 13 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taree Probus Club's first meeting of 2024 was well attended, and after a short meeting of business, we heard life stories from two of our members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.