Double the activities in January for Probus

Ray told a comical story of a robbery that took place when he worked there, involving a man in a stolen Mercedes with a gun. It was during the days when the milkman delivered bulk milk to your door, and at his brother's insistence, he stole 80 cents from a verandah, got caught, went to court, and was sent to Musswellbrook boys home for eight months. Good boys were rewarded with tickets to the movies, horse riding, dances and trips to the beach.