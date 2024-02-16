Emma Sewell targets 70.3 titles after a successful triathlon comeback

TRIATHLETE, Emma Sewell from Cundletown contested her first event since November 2022 when she finished third in the women's race at Trial Bay.
The 23-year-old is making a comeback to the sport and is aiming to contest the Australian 70.3 (half ironman) championship in Port Macquarie in May.
She'll again line-up in the 18-24 years section at Port. In 2022 she was the national champion in the age division and qualified for the world titles held in Utah.
Sewell is non-committal as to how she'll fare in Port, although qualifying for the world championship in New Zealand in December is a goal.
She only started training fulltime for triathlon this year. Soon after coming home from Utah Sewell headed off on a working holiday around Australia.
"Training's been a bit on and off because of work, but I went better than I thought I would at Trial Bay,'' she said.
"All in all I think I'm on track after such a long break. I think I'm getting better.''
She trains 16 to 18 hours a week, alternating between the pool, the bike, running and strength work in the gym.
Sewell is hoping for a time around the five hour mark at Port.
"I want to go to New Zealand but I'm not getting my hopes up too high. You just don't know - there are some strong women out there,'' she said.
Sewell will possibly enter one more race - at Lake Macquarie, before Port, although she's yet to nominate.
Trial Bay produced some tough conditions for her comeback.
"The swim was pretty miserable - it was choppy and the water level was really bad,'' she said.
"For half of the swim people ran, because the tide was so low.''
Then it rained for the bike leg while wind presented another problem.
"And it pretty well rained all the time for the run."
The swim was 750 metres, the bike 26 kilometres and the run five kilometres. Her time was 1.34.28 and she was 41st overall out of 250 finishers.
"I felt good in all three events, so that's encouraging. Everything went to plan really,'' she said.
She said her trip around Australia was 'amazing' with Exmouth in WA her favourite spot. Sewell wants to travel again, but for the moment will concentrate on triathlon.
"I'll see where triathlon takes me this year and then what happens from that,'' she said.
Eventually Sewell wants to do a full ironman race (3.9km swim, 180.2km bike and 42.2km marathon).
"I'm just not sure that mentally I could do it now, maybe when I'm 25 I'll be right,'' she said.
However, Sewell becomes more cryptic when discussing her longer term plans.
"There's something I have in mind, but all I'll say is it involves a very long bike ride.''
