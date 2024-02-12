Anna Roper wins Rising Star series for apprentice jockeys

ANNA Roper had already done enough to win the Rising Star series for apprentice jockeys ahead of the final heat being washed out at Taree on Sunday, so the last race of the series will not be re-scheduled.
Manning Valley Race Club CEO Damien Toose said the club would wait to see if Roper is riding at the next Taree meeting on Friday, where they would present her with the Rising Star trophy.
The presentations for the Rising Star series had been scheduled for Sunday, until bad weather intervened and the meeting was called off.
The heats are run at a selection of country, provincial and city tracks and Roper, who is apprenticed to trainer Damien Lane at Wyong, had established an unbeatable lead going into the last of the 16 heats.
The 21-year-old led by nine points and there are only seven points available for a heat win.
"The final heat will not be re-scheduled," Toose said.
"It's been a fantastic series and Anna has done very well to win it. If by chance Anna is riding here on Friday we will do the presentation then. If not, the trophy will be sent back to Racing NSW and she will no doubt receive it very soon."
