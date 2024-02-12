Four Taree swimmers named in North Coast side for Speedo sprint finals

FOUR Taree swimmers have been named in the Swimming North Coast team to contest the NSW Speedo sprint finals at Sydney on Saturday, March 2.
This follows the qualifying meet held at Taree on Saturday, February 3. A meeting was held at Casino on the same day and the results merged.
An 84 strong North Coast team consisting of 38 boys and 46 girls was named with four swimmers selected in each stroke in each age group.
Port Macquarie has the most representatives with 14.
Yasmin Cassidy 13, Shay Underwood 10, Hamish Carmichael 12, Lucas Lenic 8, Toby Westaway 10 and Byron Vickery 11 from Forster have also been named.
The Speedo Sprint Series is an entry-level annual competition run by swimming areas and Swimming NSW.
It caters for girls and boys aged between 8 and 13 in 50m freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly.
Swimmers participating in the area hosted heats do not have to be registered with a swimming club. However, registration to a club within the area is a requirement to compete in the finals in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.