Man airlifted from to John Hunter Hospital by Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A man has been airlifted from Manning Base Hospital to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle.
About 9:15am, Thursday, February 8, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to Manning Base Hospital, Taree for a medical retrieval.
The patient, a man aged in his 50s suffering a medical condition, was stabilised by the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further specialist treatment.
