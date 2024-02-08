Manning under 11s go straight through to inter-disrtrict grand final

MANNING under 11s have gained a saloon passage through to the Mid North Coast junior inter-district cricket final.
This follows Macleay's decision to forfeit Sunday's semi-final that was set to be played at Taree Recreation Centre.
Manning's other three inter-district teams will be involved in qualifying matches on Sunday.
The under 13s will host Hastings Green at the Johnny Martin Oval.
Manning 15s head to Tuncurry to play Macleay while the 17s will be at Chatham Park to take on Macleay.
It's already been a successful year at representative level for Manning, with the under 11s, 13s and 15s heading into the semi-finals unbeaten and the 17s in second place.
All grand finals will be played on Sunday, February 18 at venues to be announced.
Sunday's matches will start at 10am.
