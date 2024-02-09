Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Battle for third place in Manning top grade cricket

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE battle for third place on the Manning T1 cricket competition ladder should be resolved at Tuncurry tomorrow.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.