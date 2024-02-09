Battle for third place in Manning top grade cricket

THE battle for third place on the Manning T1 cricket competition ladder should be resolved at Tuncurry tomorrow.
Great Lakes currently sits in third spot with 21 points, three clear of Gloucester. There are three games remaining before the playoffs and if the Dolphins secure the maximum tomorrow, they'll claim the home minor semi-final.
If the Bushmen prevail they'll be well placed to play the minor semi at Gloucester.
Both T1 games this weekend will be a rehearsal for the opening week of the finals. However, Taree United has a 15 point gap over Wingham in the race for the minor semi-final so would be assured of hosting Wingham in the major semi-final.
Wingham's batting crashed the last time these two teams met, so they'll be looking for a better showing.
Veteran Mick Stinson played a leading role in Wingham's comfortable win over Great Lakes last Saturday. He scored a handy 22 not out as Wingham made 190.
Opener Ryan Morris was the star with the bat with 81. Stinson claimed 5/14 as Great Lakes made 86 in reply.
A bright note for the Dolphins was the performance of 16-year-old opening bowler, Daniel Hitchins. He claimed 3/28, although he did cop a bit of punishment in his four overs. Hitchins played for Mid North Coast under 16s last month.
While United defeated Gloucester by eight wickets, they did conceded 21 extras when dismissing the Bushmen for 73. Extras was comfortably the leading scorer for Gloucester. Dean Mills took to the Gloucester attack in reply, crunching 39 in just 32 deliveries.
