Public invited to have a say on Crown land management

Crown land managers, community groups, Local Aboriginal Land Councils, native title groups, tenure holders, and members of the public are invited to have their say on a review of the legislation that governs the management and use of Crown land across the state.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure is conducting a five-year statutory review of the Crown Land Management Act (CLMA) 2016 (the Act) and invites you to have your say.
The review will determine how well the Act is working and identify reforms that could strengthen and improve it to better manage Crown lands.
The review is also a chance to consider if further reforms are needed.
An important part of the review is seeking stakeholder feedback. From February 7 until March 19, 2024, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.crownland.nsw.gov.au to review a discussion paper and make submissions.
A final report on the outcome of the review will be tabled in Parliament by July 1, 2024.
For further information on the review and to have your say before March 19 visit www.crownland.nsw.gov.au/review.
Crown land is land that is managed by the NSW government, or delegated Crown land managers, for the benefit of communities.
Crown land provides space for a variety of uses including parks, sporting grounds, Scout and Girl Guide halls, surf clubs, cultural heritage sites, caravan parks and racecourses, as well as areas for business and grazing. It also plays a critical role in restoring and supporting the rights of Aboriginal people in NSW via Aboriginal land rights and native title interests.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said Crown land is at the heart of many local communities.
"Crown land has never been more important to the people of NSW providing spaces for recreation, community groups and sporting organisations as well as environmental reserves to support native animals and plants," Mr Kamper said.
"It also generates revenue, which is funnelled back into the community through initiatives such as fire trail upgrades, repairs and maintenance projects, and pest and weed control, among other projects.
"As the needs and aspirations of communities evolve, the use and management of Crown land must evolve with it. It is crucial we revisit the legislation to check if it still meets its objectives or needs updating.
"I urge anyone interested in the operation of the Act to have their say so we can make sure our Crown land works to benefit everyone."
