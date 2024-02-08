Back to school at Lansdowne

Lansdowne Public School staff and students all happy to be back at school.
The school will again be running three classrooms. Staff for 2024 include principal Mrs Stanborough; Mrs Dun, K-1 teacher (Mondays to Thursdays); Mrs Burgess, K-1 teacher, and RFF (Thursdays and Fridays); M Biddle, 2-4 teacher; Ms Silcock, 4-6 teacher; Mrs Campbell, APCI and learning support (Thursdays and Fridays); Mr Emerton, grounds assistant; Mrs Muir admin manager (Monday to Thursday, office unattended Fridays); Miss Kerry, learning support officer.
The school also welcomes Miss Tyler, the new learning support officer who will work Monday to Thursday each week, as well as a new school counsellor Ms Liz Collins. Liz will be at the school every second Friday (odd weeks).
There will be a meet and greet afternoon at the school on Thursday, February 22 from 3.15pm. This will be a wonderful opportunity for parents to chat informally with your child/children's teacher. If you are not able to attend the afternoon, drop in before or after school to say hello and introduce yourself.
The school has been experiencing some vandalism to the school grounds and equipment during the weekends and holidays.
Unfortunately, this has resulted in their portable basketball and netball hoops and soccer goals being damaged to the point the students can no longer use them. This is a cost to the school to replace these items each time.
As schools are covered by the Enclosed Lands Act all visitors must have the permission of the principal to be on the school site. Other than authorised personnel such as teachers or service providers there should not be anyone on the school grounds out of school hours as they do not have permission.
Please contact school security or Taree Police if you see anyone you think should not be in our school grounds.
New gates have been installed at the two front entrances of Lansdowne Public School.
It is important to the safety of our students that these gates always remain closed. It would be much appreciated if you could ensure that these gates close behind you when entering or exiting the school.
The next Lansdowne Open Music Day which is held in the Lansdowne Community Hall will be held on Sunday, February 25.
Walk up artists are welcome. The music commences at 11am until 4pm. Gold coin entry fee. Steak and sausage sandwiches available from the barbecue, tea, coffee, cold drinks, and cakes available from the kitchen. Backing band, no backing tracks, mic socks must be used.
The January music day was a top day being the first one back for 2024. Everyone was happy to be back for the music and enjoyment of catching up with each other after the holiday break.
Come and have some fun, on the fourth Sunday of every month, everyone is welcome. Contact Jenni 0431 347 772.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club bowlers were narrowly defeated by Club West (52-48) on Saturday, February 3 in a nail-biting finish on the master board. Lansdowne won one rink with J Garwood, B Millgate, S Morrison and K Grunow (skip) securing a 19-13 victory and a valuable point to sit fourth on the Grade 6 ladder.
A big shoutout goes to greenkeeper Mark Russell, his offsider Andy McGrath and the team of volunteers for their renovation work on the bowling green over recent months. Vernon Drury also rates a notable mention for his tireless administrative efforts for the bowls club. Thank you to everyone that contributes both on and off the green.
Lansdowne are away to Forster, who sit fifth on the ladder, on Saturday, February 10.
Lansdowne Soccer Club players registrations are open for season 2024 via www.playfootball.com.au.
Senior men and women are undertaking pre-season training from 5.30pm on Tuesday evenings at the Lansdowne Oval. All registrations must be finalised by February 29 in time for team nominations. For further information email lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au.
Lansdowne Fishing Club seafood raffles are on this Saturday night, February 10 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. They will have 15 $25 seafood trays, 13 $20 meat trays, a $25 fruit and vegetable tray and $40 supporters tray. Prizes will be drawn at 7pm.
The Whitetop Mountaineers from the USA will be appearing at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall on Friday evening, March 15. The entertainment will commence at 7pm.
Martha and Jackson played at the hall a couple of years back, and everyone enjoyed their performance and are delighted to see them back. They are two skilled multi-instrumentalists, guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and banjo with great harmonies, and some of the most amazing flat foot dancing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.