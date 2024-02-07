Zone Premier League to be contested by five northern clubs

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast's Zone Premier League (ZPL) will this year again be contested by five clubs - all from the Hastings and Macleay.
Zone president Lance Fletcher said there is no interest from clubs in the southern area to take part.
"We'll be going with the five clubs again,'' Mr Fletcher said.
He explained the zone offered to accept single team nominations for the two-grade ZPL to entice other sides, but this was rejected by the clubs.
The ZPL was introduced by the zone last year following the collapse of the Coastal Premier League (CPL). This competition involved 12 clubs in 2022 - six from Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football.
Mr Fletcher said last season the zone was determined to build numbers in the NPL. Taree Wildcats and two Forster clubs were involved in the previous FMNC Premier League that was in play before the start of the CPL in 2020.
However, the Wildcats and Tuncurry-Forster played in the one grade Southern League men's competition last year. Taree secretary Michael Wallace said his club would consider nominating for the ZPL if there was interest from the players.
While Wingham has dominated the Southern League for the past two seasons captain-coach Dean Whitlam said fielding two senior grades would be a stretch for his club. He added that the extra travel involved with a zone competition would be another turnoff.
A Forster-Tuncurry club, Southern United Ospreys, was formed in 2022 to play in the CPL and is now involved in Newcastle. Southern United will need three sides to meet commitments in the Newcastle Zone 1 competition this year.
Southern United applied to play in Newcastle with the full backing of Football Mid North Coast.
Mr Fletcher believes the Ospreys have the potential to be a pathways club for younger players in the Manning-Great Lakes and beyond keen to be involved in a stronger competition.
The Ospreys will play a trial game against West Wallsend on Saturday.
