Carter Cox notches his first century in style

CRICKET. Carter Cox can't get enough of the game.
If Carter's not playing in one of the three competitions he's involved in, he's watching it on the TV or having a hit in the backyard.
Last Sunday he notched his first century and did so in style. Carter remained 105 not out when opening the batting for Manning under 13s in the Mid North Coast junior inter-district clash against Hastings Gold at the Johnny Martin Oval.
He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, pocketing a $50 open order from Iguana. He was nominated by Taree West Cricket Club.
"I was keeping score and I knew I was getting close to the 100,'' Carter said.
"I was very nervous.''
The game was played in 35 plus degree heat and that was another factor Carter had to deal with.
"It was very hot, I was sweating heaps,'' he said.
There were no Dave Warner-like theatrics when he posted the three figures.
"I took my helmet off and raised my bat,'' Carter said.
Manning made 219 and Carter faced the first and last balls of the innings. In all he faced 106 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries with a strike rate of 99.05. Manning was in a bit of trouble 6/115 before Carter found a willing ally in Jesse Townsend and they put on 101 in quick time, Jesse remaining unbeaten on 57.
Unbeaten Manning will meet Hastings Green in the semi-final on Sunday.
Carter said his form this season had been 'pretty good'.
"I've had a few ups and downs, but that's the way the game goes,'' he said.
Earlier this season he made a 50 playing for Mid North Coast and before last Sunday 52 was his highest score. Carter enjoys a busy schedule, as he plays under 15s on Friday nights, under 13s on Saturday morning and T2 on Saturday afternoon, all with Taree West.
He said T2 with Taree West Sixers does present a challenge, as at 12, he's usually among the youngest players involved.
"I opened the batting (in T2) last Saturday and scored 27, so that was alright,'' he said.
From a cricketing family, he's been playing since he was three in a junior program before advancing to under 10s. Carter also bowls leg spin. He took 5/2 for Mid North Coast in a carnival in Lismore last month.
Away from cricket Carter is also involved with football, futsal and surf life saving. Last year he toured Spain with an Australian under 12 futsal side for two weeks, which he said was a 'very good experience'.
Almost as soon as cricket is finish Carter will don his footy boots to play with Mid Coast FC in the National Premier League under 13s.
He usually plays centre back.
"Cricket. Definitely,'' he quickly replied when asked to nominate his favoured sport.
