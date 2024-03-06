From our archives: Nabiac Show 2016 to 2019

.
The Wallamba District Agricultural and Horticultural Show (aka the Nabiac Show) is back for the 111th year.
Enjoy great entertainment like Donk featuring old cars from yesteryear, the woodchopping competition, amusements for all ages, food for all tastes, show jumping and dressage, and of course agriculture alive with cattle, poultry and dairy goats.
You'll love this year's new additions including music and line-dancing, whip cracking displays and workshops, mighty mini mower racing and the demolition derby.
The cream of the crop is the fabulous local Produce Hall including locally produced honey. The Exhibition Hall (arguably the best on the Mid Coast) full of locally produced, handwork, flowers, baking and art (which is available to purchase).
Let's not forget the town of Nabiac. Check out the window displays that are Agriculture and Horticulture themed, plus vote for the best Scarecrow at Shellie's Country Wear. All created by local schools.
And of course the show isn't complete without the fireworks display scheduled to start at 8pm.
There's something for everyone!
Tickets: Adults $12.00, children $5.00, concession $5.00, family pass $35.00
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.