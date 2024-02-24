'Get Up' documentary to be previewed at the Manning Entertainment Centre

A home-grown documentary, made by locals about locals, is premiering at the Manning Entertainment Centre in March.
The documentary, created by Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin and Liam Worth under the name Calvin Media, follows the journey of students from Wingham and Chatham high schools' Aboriginal programs as they learn to walk on stilts, culminating in the students' participation in a music video.
Titled Get Up - the Documentary, the project was created by Circartus director Jill Watkins and made possible by funding from the Children and Young People Wellbeing and Recovery initiative (storms and floods) distributed through Office of Regional Youth.
The aim of the project was to support improvement in young peoples' mental health and wellbeing.
"Our students learn to handle/cope with discipline, be effective communicators, be themselves, overcome barriers, express their emotions and enjoy themselves," Jill said.
"It was really successful in lots of different ways.
"I feel like the thing that stood out at Chatham was just the keenness of the kids to come to school to learn to stilt who normally may not come to school."
The film documents the students' progress from first attempting getting up on short stilts and their first steps, through to performing in a concert which was filmed for a music video.
While the Wingham High School students were able to go to Circartus's headquarters in Wingham each week, Jill and her trainers went to Chatham High School each week. It was a process that took up most of last year.
Trying to find a story theme for the documentary, Scott invited local musicians Todd Sneddon and Kahlee Donnelly to write a song, which was then made into the music video with the students performing. That concert turned music video shoot was the culminating moment.
"Scott went above and beyond what I originally thought because he got so engrossed in it," Jill said.
Todd and Kahlee's song is called Come and Find Me, and Scott described the music video as being fantastical, with an Alice in Wonderland theme.
"It's a song about going into a garden and it starts off with a sweet little girl walking through the garden sort of story to a dark, creepy song," Scott said.
"Which then worked into the idea that we could then have a whole bunch of characters on stage on stilts, which is going through this this idea of coming into the garden with all of these animals and creepy trees."
"It was a Mad Hatter type of scene."
Get Up - the Documentary is screening in the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Friday, March 1 at 6.30pm. The film is roughly 90 minutes long, with an interval in the middle.
Tickets are only $13 per person and can be purchased online at manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/130323.
If the screening on the Friday night is sold out, a second screening will be show on Saturday, March 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.