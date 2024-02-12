Manning River Times
Creating a lasting contribution to community

February 12 2024 - 4:04pm
A public artwork created by Uncle Russell Saunders and his daughter Raechel Saunders has been gifted to the Taree Universities Campus to use as an outdoor mural to grace the campus's new home.

