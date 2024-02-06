Manning River Timessport
Farlands smash bowling attack in blazing 165 run partnership

By Mick McDonald
February 6 2024 - 3:00pm
THE father-and-son combination of Gus and Spencer Farland combined for a 165 partnership for Old Bar Cellars in the Manning T2 cricket clash against an under-strength Old Bar Tavern at Old Bar Reserve.

Mick McDonald

