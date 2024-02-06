Farlands smash bowling attack in blazing 165 run partnership

THE father-and-son combination of Gus and Spencer Farland combined for a 165 partnership for Old Bar Cellars in the Manning T2 cricket clash against an under-strength Old Bar Tavern at Old Bar Reserve.
Cellars won the toss and batted but were in early bother at 2/21. Then the Farlands joined forces and when Gus was out for 68 the score was a hefty 3/186.
He smashed seven boundaries and three sixes in his 61 ball stay at the crease. Spencer was on 99 when his dad was dismissed. Spencer went onto post his first century, making 118 from 111 deliveries while hitting 14 boundaries.
Scott Patterson then chipped in with an unbeaten 36 as Cellars made 6/257 from their 40 overs.
Toby Allan worked hard for the Tavern to finish with 3/23 but it was a tough day for the rest of the bowlers.
Tavern went into the game minus nine regular players so were always going to struggle. Openers Simon Eggins (18) and Daniel Ford (10) put on 23 but the rest of the batting capitulated and they were 9/43 when stumps were called.
Dom Riley continued his wicket taking ways for Old Bar Cellars and claimed his third 5fa this year, taking 5/16 off seven overs. He now has 30 wickets for the season.
Meanwhile consistent Anthony Turner scored 82 for Old Bar Eggins in the narrow loss to second placed Pacific Palms at Palms. Turner and Ben Witchard (47) combined for a half century partnership and when Witchard was dismissed Old Bar looked in good shape at 2/74. However, no other batter made double figures as Old Bar made 171 in reply to Palms' tally of 181.
It was a big weekend for Turner's son, Rory. He finished with 3/25 off five, just missing out on a hat-trick against Palms.
He then lined up for Manning under 15s in the inter-district clash against Hastings Gold at Tuncurry. He tore through the Gold batting to finish with 7/34 from 7.1 overs, including a hat-trick as Manning won the match.
This Saturday Old Bar Eggins meets Taree West Sixers at the Trad Fields.
There'll be a number of father/son combinations in both sides and both also feature five players still eligible for junior cricket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.