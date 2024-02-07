Community invited to take part in River Revival sampling Manning River tributaries

When the upper Manning River and its tributaries ran dry in the 2019 drought, precious aquatic wildlife such as the Manning River helmeted turtle, spiny crayfish, and platypus were confined to shallow refuge pools.
As a result, the River Revival program was put into action with MidCoast Council partnering with service providers, community groups such as the Manning River Turtle Group, and the community to monitor, protect and restore a network of these refuge pools, associated riverbank habitat and waterways in the Nowendoc River, Barnard River and Dingo Creek catchments.
As part of the program teams will gather for sample days at different waterway locations to test the quality of different bodies of water.
Interested members pf the community are invited to take part in the sample days.
Participants must wear long pants, enclosed shoes, hats and bring their own lunch, snacks and water.
Dingo Creek, Bobin (Meet at Bent on Food, 95 Isabella Street, Wingham)
Bretti, Giro (Meet at Bent on Food, 95 Isabella Street, Wingham)
Cattai Wetlands, Springhill Road, Coopernook
The Cattai Wetlands sampling days fall under the Manning Estuary CMP Engagement Program which is supported by the NSW Coastal and Estuary Grants Program.
If you are interested in participating in any of the days, you must book ahead by emailing riverwatch@ausecosolutions.com.au or by calling 0418 379 329.
The program is supported by the NSW Environmental Trust funding.
