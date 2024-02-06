Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree athletes produce record breaking performances at regional titles

By Linda Hoadley
February 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE Athletics Club had record-breaking success at the Little Athletics Regional Championships in Tamworth. A total of 64 Taree athletes competed in more than 200 events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.