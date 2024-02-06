The Bight Cemetery earmarked for massive makeover

A draft landscape improvement plan for The Bight Cemetery will seek endorsement from MidCoast councillors.
If the plan is passed at MidCoast Council's February 7 meeting, it will be be placed on public exhibition for a minimum period of 25 working days.
Work identified in the draft, estimated to cost between $50,000-$100,000, would be funded through cemetery general revenue funds.
MidCoast Council staff have recommended an exemption to the payment of development contributions specified under the Greater Taree s94A Development Contributions Plan in relation to planned work at a government school.
Council has received a development application (DA) for alterations, additions and demolition to Harrington Public School.
The item, which amounts to $5719.98, will be debated at this week's MidCoast Council February ordinary meeting on Wednesday, February 7 from 2pm.
For members of the community who cannot attend the meeting at council chambers, Yalawanyi Ganya, south Taree, it will be livestreamed from 2pm.
Also on the agenda is a request from the Lions Club of Taree to temporarily suspend the Alcohol Prohibited Area (APA) in Queen Elizabeth Park Taree for the April TasteFest event.
The request for the temporary suspension of the APA is from Friday, April 5 between the hours of 4pm and 10:30pm and, Saturday, April 6 between 10am and 9pm.
