Old Bar players perform strongly in masters squash tournament

Port Macquarie players won divisions 11 and 10 while Old Bar's Kim Wilkinson was third in division 10. Gary Smith was Old Bar's first winner, taking out division eight division while seven went to Laurieton.
Old Bar's Leigh Halloran claimed fifth place in division six. The division four final was a gruelling five setter taken out by Port Macquarie's David Branch. Old Bar's Simon Avril comfortably won division three.
Division two went to Shane Grahame, who defeated top Sydney player Lyndal Amer. The match everyone waited for, the division one final saw a highly-skill encounter between two ex-Australian Masters representatives, Sydney's Peter Barstow and local Tony Whackett. This was taken out convincingly by Whackett 15-10, 15-13, 15-8.
Former Australian champion and Commonwealth Games medallist Kasey Brown presented the trophies. Brown is still a very involved with the game.
The three day tournament attracted players from around the state, with games getting underway on Friday afternoon. Finals were decided on Sunday.
