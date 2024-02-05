Campbell routs Bushmen as United move closer to claiming minor premiership

TAREE United all-rounder Ricky Campbell tore through Gloucester's fragile batting to take 4/5 in the Manning T1 cricket clash at Chatham Park.
The Bushmen were sent into bat and the innings lasted 29 overs with 74 runs on the board. United bowlers gifted them 21 runs through extras - the top score.
Rhys Summerville made 17 and opener Aaron Hagenbach 12. They were the only two batters to reach double figures. Three failed to score.
Campbell bowled four overs, including two maidens for his 4/5. Jackson Witts finished with 3/13 while Tom Burley claimed 2/22.
Ben Reynolds dismissed the dangerous Burley for 3 in United's run chase. However, Dean Mills wanted an early finish and he clubbed 39 from 32 balls with four boundaries and a six. He was dismissed by Dan Ossedryver. Matt Collier was 22 not out when United hit the winning runs for the loss of two wickets. It took United 14.5 overs to chase down the tally.
AN 81 to opener Ryan Morris and a five wicket haul to veteran all-rounder Mick Stinson highlighted Wingham's win over Great Lakes at Cedar Party Reserve.
This snapped a two game losing streak for Wingham.
The home side was in trouble at 5/84 when Morris teamed with Ryan McDermott in a 57 run partnership before Morris was dismissed. Morris faced 96 deliveries and hit nine boundaries in his 81.
McDermott made 15 before Stinson chipped in with an unbeaten 22 as Wingham made a hefty 190 from 39.5 overs.
Youngster Daniel Hitchins, who played with Mid North Coast under 16s this season, showed promise when taking 3/28 for Great Lakes, although he did cop some punishment in his four overs.
Riley Webster continued his productive season with 4/47.
The tally was always going to test the Great Lakes batting. Great Lakes made a reasonable start to be 3/57, however, the middle order struggled and they were all out for 86 in 28 overs.
Stinson had a big day out, claiming 5/14 from eight miserly overs.
The game was also Wingham seamer Steve Allwood's 100th A-grade appearance for the club. He finished with 1/29.
This Saturday will provide a preview of the finals. United plays Wingham at Chatham in what will be a rehearsal for the major semi with Great Lakes and Gloucester meeting at Tuncurry
