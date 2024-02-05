Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Top four all but decided in Manning T2 cricket

By Mick McDonald
February 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR teams have cleared out from the field in the race for the Manning T2 semi-final placings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.