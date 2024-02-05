Top four all but decided in Manning T2 cricket

FOUR teams have cleared out from the field in the race for the Manning T2 semi-final placings.
Bulahdelah have an unassailable lead for the minor premiership and sit on 81 points, three matches out from the playoffs.
Pacific Palms, the defending premiers, look set to be Bulahdelah's major semi-final opponents. Palms have been somewhat inconsistent this season, but are still second on 66 points. It appears it will be an all-Old Bar minor semi-final, with Old Bar-Eggins and Old Bar Cellars rounding off the top four, both on 57 points.
As has been the case in recent seasons, Manning Cricket will play a T3 finals series for the sides finishing fifth to eighth. Currently Taree United and Old Bar Tavern sit on 48 points, followed by Taree West Sixers (39) and Wingham (27).
Taree West Thunder (15) and Great Lakes (12) will require a minor miracle to be playing at finals time.
This week Old Bar-Eggins play Taree West Sixers at the Trad Field at Old Bar, Wingham meets Taree United at Central Park, Wingham, Great Lakes play Old Bar Cellars at Forster, Old Bar Tavern clash with Taree West Thunder at Old Bar Reserve while Bulahdelah and Pacific Palms meet in the match of the day at Bulahdelah.
