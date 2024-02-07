NAIDOC week event funding opportunities open

MidCoast Council is offering NAIDOC planning committees across the region up to $4000.
The money is being offered to help fund NAIDOC events during this year's celebrations.
The funding round will remain open until Sunday, March 3.
To apply, fill out an application form at: https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Community-support-and-statistics/Grants-and-funding/NAIDOC-Week-Funding-Application-2024
Successful applicants will be required to meet with council during the week of April 29 to ensure appropriate approvals were in place if required.
"We are thrilled to be able to support NAIDOC week events as they are so important to our local community," MidCoast Council libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
"NAIDOC week is an excellent time to celebrate the rich culture and history of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," Mr Mills said.
The NAIDOC funding policy provides a framework for the provision of financial assistance by MidCoast Council to organisations for the purpose of celebrating NAIDOC week.
Read the full policy at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/naidoc-funding-policy
