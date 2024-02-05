Successful day on the water for emergency agencies

Who let the boats out? is a NSW State Emergency Service (SES) led multi-agency annual flood rescue exercise designed to develop the capability of on-water operators and incident management team members, while also fostering relationships and partnerships between emergency service agencies.
NSW first-responder emergency services registered 174 multi-agency flood boat readiness exercises across NSW and the ACT on Saturday, February 3 as part of Who let the boats out 2024?
Partner agencies included NSW Police Force, SES, Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW), Marine Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service (RFS), and Maritime NSW.
Participants practised manoeuvring, launching and docking vessels, search and rescue tasks, recovering persons overboard, radio communication, fire drills and navigation.
All along the NSW coastline from Tweed Heads in the north to Bega in the south, then inland to Broken Hill and Menindee Lakes, different agencies shared responsibilities for co-ordinating local exercises.
Along the Lower North Coast, it was the SES which this year took responsibility for the manoeuvres which combined SES, SLSNSW, VRA, Marine Rescue and RFS participants from Forster-Tuncurry, Pacific Palms, Crowdy Head and Taree.
Our local 2024 collaboration day has been highly successful with the various emergency agencies working together and learning from each other's skills.- Forster-Pacific Palms SES commander, Greg 'Doddy' Dodd
As with other venues, Wallis Lake at Forster-Tuncurry witnessed a multitude of watercraft testing the incident management capabilities of their crews by providing participants with the opportunity to partake in a high-pressured environment, similar to actual flood rescue operational conditions.
Forster-Pacific Palms SES commander, Greg 'Doddy' Dodd, who was the convenor for the Forster event, said the exercise was the largest simultaneous boating exercise for the state's volunteer emergencies agencies.
"Our local 2024 collaboration day has been highly successful with the various emergency agencies working together and learning from each other's skills," he said.
"We also gained experience in operating and learning the functional capabilities of each other's watercrafts.
"Where possible, each watercraft had representatives of different agencies on board.
"This was clearly visible with larger vessels having SES members in orange attire, SLS in yellow, Marine Rescue in blue and VRA in green."
Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue unit commander, Geoff Anderson also highlighted that the exercise was important in all agencies having an opportunity to practise coordination and to gain experience in operating each other's equipment.
"Following the recommendations of the 2022 NSW Flood Inquiry and funding from the NSW Government, Marine Rescue NSW has been building capability and capacity to support the NSW SES and other agencies during significant emergencies," he said.
"Our Marine Rescue NSW's custom designed multi-purpose vessels are involved in this exercise and today are crewed-shared with members of the other agencies.
"Vessels included today include the FO20 Wallis Lake 9.8 metre Ocean Cylinder and the CB20 Crowdy Head 7 metre Naiad, both made at Yamba."
It was in no small part the skill-base learned from such training that Forster Surf Club member, Brian Wilcox, was acknowledged in the 2024 Australia Day Awards with an Emergency Service Medal (EMS) due to his leadership in rescues during the 2021 Taree floods.
His nomination for this EMS stated that: "In 2021, Brian was appointed as the team leader for the Taree gloods, a role in which he demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication. He worked tirelessly to co-ordinate the response to this crisis, ensuring the safety of those in affected areas and providing support to emergency services."
