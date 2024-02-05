New Taree VIEW Club committee installed

Taree VIEW Club has welcomed its new committee, serving for 2024.
President is Margaret Carey, vice president Dianne Banner, secretary Cass Kinchin, assistant secretary Joanne Eggleton, treasurer Marilyn Stevens, assistant treasurer Glenda Schielzeth, delegate Marilyn Stevens, Learning for Life coordinator Dianne Banner, programs officers Vicki Eggins and Gwen Hall, welfare officer Heather Sambell and zone councillor Des Tomlin.
They are all excited and looking forward to another wonderful year of fundraising to help children living in the local area who need assistance with their schooling expenses.
If you're interested in joining the club to further the education of these children, contact Margaret on 0448 561 110.
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading national volunteer organisation, providing the opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly, establish lasting friendships and help disadvantaged Australian children through supporting the work of children's charity, The Smith Family.
There are about 300 VIEW clubs around Australia open to women of all ages. Together VIEW clubs sponsor more than 1680 disadvantaged students through the Learning for Life program.
