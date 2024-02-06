Steps for the future

The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association's (OBMP) first meeting for 2024 was well attended.
The association had previously taken the decision to focus on just a few projects at a time.
The CBD security camera project, spearheaded by vice-president, Josh Robards, has been abandoned, as many of the businesses contacted have now installed their own.
Work is still being carried out by committee member, Kylie Rath, on an update to the community information sign in Lauders car park and the services of a graphic artist will be sought. The website update being worked on by Peter Rath is almost complete.
Membership fees have been set at $100 for businesses and $20 for community members, per financial year.
It has also been decided to hold a business lunch a few times a year as a fundraiser and a forum for providing information to members. The first will be on March 21 at Flow Bar.
Supplies of the tourist booklet, which has been available from the town notice board and from many businesses, have been exhausted.
It is a fairly major undertaking to create a new booklet as there are many changes to the business community. This will be progressed from the next meeting.
The OBMP will have a stall at the Old Bar Beach Festival and is planning to support the Old Bar Heritage Airfield Centenary in 2025.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch joined Invictus Australia for the first sport and recreation activity for the year.
Invictus Australia invites veterans and their families to get active and get connected with local sporting clubs.
With the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch being very active in the area, hosting weekly sport and recreation activities, and larger events on various weekends, this was a chance to try something new.
Thanks to Hallidays Point Pickleball Club, participants had a fun filled evening. The club members were very patient in instructing how to play, and joining in some friendly competition, which created a lot of laughs and fun.
It was a great turnout for a midweek evening and something the sub-branch will definitely try again. The evening ended with a sausage sizzle with thanks to Hallidays Point Pickleball Club catering the event.
The RSL NSW Sport and Recreation Program is the social connection and well-being program inclusive of all veterans and their families.
The next large activity will be an inter-branch beach fishing and barbecue at Santa Barbara Park, Seven Mile Beach near Tiona with Nabiac RSL Sub-branch. This is also a family friendly event.
Old Bar Beach Sub-branch members also participate in Back to Balance classes, weekly walks, gym classes and will be adding monthly trivia to the calendar of events. If you're a veteran and are interested in being involved, contact Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch president, Jeff Earley 0400 679 878.
The sub-branch's annual general meeting is on next Thursday, February 16 at 6.45pm at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Old Bar. Election of office bearers will take place. It is important for members to attend and show support for the executive.
A traumatic event occurred last week in Ivy Crescent, Old Bar. Three straying dogs set upon a pet poodle, Ryder, after it had escaped the owner's home during a tradesman's visit.
Unfortunately, Ryder was killed by the marauders. Police and a council ranger attended and the two main dogs in the attack were surrendered and have since been euthanised .
