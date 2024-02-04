Richattack shows a liking for Taree track with back-to-back wins

TAREE trainer Tony Ball will keep Richattack going for at least one more run this campaign now the five-year-old mare has found easily the best form of her career.
Richattack completed back-to-back wins for the first time when she stormed home to win the XXXX Gold Tradies Cup Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007 metres at last Friday's Taree race meeting.
It was the third win of her current campaign and two of those have come on her home track, which she clearly loves.
Ball aims to take advantage of Richattack's liking for Taree by next starting her in a race there on February 16.
"There's a suitable race for her there - a Benchmark 58 Handicap for Class 2 and above horses - so she'll run in that," Ball said.
"When the mares are racing well you like to keep them going. She's been up for a while now, but her races have been spaced and she's still enjoying it. In fact, she's thriving.
"She came out of the box on Saturday morning and you wouldn't have even known she'd raced the day before."
Richattack did not run a place in any of the first 10 races of her career, but since being transferred to Ball's stable she has had 13 starts for three wins and four seconds.
"She must love me!" Ball said with a laugh. "Mate, she's just running fantastic. She's on a high and the girls at the stable look after her and pamper her and she obviously reacts very well to that.
"Apart from my son, I've got an all-female staff and sometimes horses react particularly well to the female touch. That's nothing against the blokes, it's just the nature of horses sometimes.
"My staff love her to death and you've got Mollie (Fitzgerald) riding her in races and young Arwen Elliott riding her in all of her work.
"I'm not really doing anything different with her to my other horses. She gets trained the same and fed the same. But she loves the surroundings and the one-on-one treatment she gets. She's got her own yard and she's happy. She's the kindest-natured animal you'll ever meet."
Ball's only other runner on the day, Adamdeeant, finished eighth in the race Richattack won. The seven-year-old gelding carried the topweight of 63kg - brought down from the allotted 65kg by apprentice jockey Courtney Bellamy's two-kilogram claim - and found the task too hard.
Richattack carried only 53.5kg after Fitzgerald's two-kilogram claim and Ball said the winner had gotten in well at the weights.
"Adamdeeant ran well considering the big weight," Ball said.
"He'll go to the paddock for a well-earned rest now. He'll have four or five weeks out and come back to get ready for another campaign."
