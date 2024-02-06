Beach vehicle access permits earn council a tidy sum

In the 12 months to December 2023, MidCoast Council earned $788,647 from the sale of beach vehicle access permits.
The information was shared with councillors following a series of questions with notice from Cr Dheera Smith before the start of this week's February ordinary meeting.
Cr Smith also asked liveable communities director, Paul De Szell how many 4WD permits have been issued since January 2023, how many beach access violations were noted by council rangers during the December- January summer holidays, and what was the total dollar amount collected for permits or beach access infringements since between January 2023-2024
Over a calendar year, council issues about 10,500 beach permits, Mr De Szell said.
"Of this total, about 6000 are 12-month permits, and 4500 are monthly permits," he said.
However, at the time of responding Mr De Szell said he could not give the exact number of permits.
Council officers have maintained a proactive presence on the beach and at beach entry points during the holiday period.- Paul De Szell
"A significant number of permits are sold by approved agents, and the January 2024 sales information for these locations will be returned to the council in the coming month," he said.
"The final number of permits issued from January 2023 to January 2024 will be known after the permit applications from our agents are provided."
Council officers issued 112 infringements notices during the summer holidays.
"Council officers have maintained a proactive presence on the beach and at beach entry points during the holiday period.
"The use of beach entry checkpoints is a great way to provide awareness of beach conditions, educate on the beach driving rules and connect beach users with the nearest location to purchase a beach access permit."
The MidCoast Council February ordinary meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 7 from 2pm at Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree south.
The meeting also will be livestreamed for members of the community who cannot attend.
