Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Four Taree Torpedoes qualify for state sprint finals

By Ian Smith
February 5 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR Taree swimmers have automatically qualified for the Speedo sprint finals to be be held in Sydney on Saturday, March 2.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.