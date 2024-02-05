Four Taree Torpedoes qualify for state sprint finals

FOUR Taree swimmers have automatically qualified for the Speedo sprint finals to be be held in Sydney on Saturday, March 2.
The four are Amaya Cross in the 13 years girls freestyle and butterfly, Mia Garland 9 years girls breaststroke, April Yelavic 8 years girls breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke and freestyle as well as Lillian Woods for backstroke.
Taree Torpedoes had 30 swimmers competing in the speedo events and qualifying meet. They contested a combined 153 swims and achieved 68 personal best times, 23 first, 16 second and 13 third placings.
Swimming North Coast Speedo Sprints held at Taree and Casino were described as an outstanding success, with 340 swimmers competing at the two venues, 170 at Taree.
Meanwhile, 10 Taree Torpedoes will compete at Gloucester next Saturday. The following weekend Amaya Cross, Trenton Jones, Lauren Oberg and Gabriela Swierzynski head to the Swimming NSW Country Championships in Sydney.
Most Taree club swimmers will also compete at their various school meets in the next few weeks.
