Manning River Times
Partygoers leave potentially dangerous burning logs on beach

February 3 2024 - 2:43pm
Pictures Diamond Beach RFS Facebook.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers and police officers had an early start to their Saturday morning cleaning up debris left on Diamond Beach following an illegal beach fire last night, Friday, February 2.

