Old Bar multi-dwelling development given the green light

MidCoast Council has approved another multi-dwelling development at Old Bar, worth $33,319,049.
The development application, approved in December 2023, was for the subdivision of 3.23 hectares of land, edging the south side of Old Bar Road behind existing dwellings on Wyden Street, with the entrance to the development through Noroy Place.
The go-ahead has been given for the staged construction of 88 dwellings, consisting of eight houses, 56 townhouses and a four-storey building containing 24 individual apartments.
The townhouses will be two-storeys with three or four bedrooms, and the apartments will have two bedrooms. The townhouses will have each have two-car garages, while the apartments have semi-basement parking. There are 170 proposed parking spaces on the plans.
A height variation of the apartment block was requested as it goes over 8.5 metres, to just over 13 metres.
The DA was lodged on August 4, 2022 for Oatrain Pty Ltd, a company registered in Sydney and was approved on December 20, 2023.
A Traffic Assessment Report was done by JMT Consulting on behalf of Oatrain Pty Ltd.
Proposed access to the development is through Noroy Place, off Wyden Street, with no direct access from Old Bar Road. Noroy Place will be lengthened, while other internal roads will be built within the development.
Traffic surveys were undertaken on March 2022 at the intersection of Old Bar Road and Wyden Street, according to the report.
"The analysis indicates the development may generate up to 55 vehicle movements during the AM and PM peak hours of the day," the report states.
The report says there will be minimal impact on delay times at intersections with no more than an average two-second wait at Old Bar Road.
Traffic modelling "demonstrates that the proposal does not significantly impact the operation of the road network. All intersections are forecast to maintain their current Level of Service A with the future development in place," the report concluded.
MidCoast Council invited the community to comment on the proposal in the latter half of 2022.
