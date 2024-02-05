Millie Thompson continues sensational start to racing career

MILLIE Thompson continued a sensational start to her career as a jockey when she rode a winning double at last Friday's Taree meeting.
The 24-year-old apprentice, who is indentured to trainer Kim Waugh at Wyong, went to the meeting having only had one previous race ride.
That was at Tuncurry on January 20, when she won on Damascus Gate for trainer Carlos Antonio to kick off her career in the best possible way.
Incredibly, she made it three from three when she won with both of her only two rides at Taree - Damascus Gate again and also Sidenay for Waugh.
Reality bit when Thompson had four rides for four unplaced finishes at Tamworth on Saturday, but that didn't change the fact it had been an extraordinary start to her career.
Thompson had been studying psychology at university, but gave that away to get into racing.
"I started out at uni and really didn't like it," she said. "So I gave it up after two years and found a job at the local stables and went from there.
"I always had ponies as a kid and I've always liked horses and racing and I had a small build and wanted to get involved.
"I really like it at Kim's stable. She has a lot of nice horses and a good team of people. My first winner for Kim was in my first race ride for her and that was a big thrill."
