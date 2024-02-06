Community groups encouraged to host New Year's Eve fireworks

MidCoast Council is offering community groups and event organisers the opportunity to host this year's New Year's Eve fireworks displays in Taree and Forster-Tuncurry.
Attracting thousands of revellers, both events are a long-established way for community and visitors to come together to celebrate the new year.
And, while the fireworks displays have been hosted by MidCoast Council for many years, councillors last year voted to return hosting to the local community.
A "request for proposal" process is open until February 29 inviting submissions from interested parties to host the events in one or both locations.
"New Year's Eve is enjoyed in many communities across the Mid-Coast region, in most cases with celebrations put on by the local community in a way that builds ownership and belonging," mayor, Claire Pontin said.
"It's a successful model and one we'd like to see embraced in the Taree and Forster-Tuncurry communities into the future," Cr Pontin said.
Council will provide on-going assistance to the successful event organisers over a five-year period, including financial and in-kind support, education and promotion.
In addition to hosting fireworks displays, the opportunity to include an on-ground event as part of the celebrations brings with it advertising, sponsorship and fundraising opportunities with a large and captive audience in each location.
"Not only is this an exciting opportunity for a local group or business to become entrenched in an important event on the Mid-Coast calendar, it allows council to redirect its focus to the core services our community has told us they want to see more of," she said.
For more information about the Request for Proposal process and to make a submission, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Fireworks-RFP
Submissions close at 4.30pm on Thursday, February 29.
Proposals will be assessed during March, with successful parties notified in April.
