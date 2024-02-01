Crafting inviting al fresco dining: Innovative shade solutions for restaurants

Al fresco dining gets more comfortable and vibrant with the right shade solutions. Picture Shutterstock

Al fresco dining is charming, with many people opting for it for the various benefits of staying in the open air. For one, fresh air boosts mood and energy. Eating outside also enhances mealtime with green surroundings, starry skies, and birdsong. And connecting with nature helps reduce stress and anxiety. That's why 500 businesses in Sydney alone have outdoor dining areas.

But there's one downside to dining outdoors - the unpredictability of the weather unpredictability. One moment, you're burning under the scorching sun and the next, chilly winds making you shiver, or drenching in the rain.

Shades are meant to tackle these inconveniences. For instance, a well-placed shade during sunny weather offers a cool zone for thermal comfort. This atmosphere will make customers want to linger longer, and that means more sales and a more vibrant ambiance.

This article offers practical tips to install shade solutions at your restaurant to enhance the al fresco dining experience.

Shade options

Traditional umbrellas are the go-to shade option for many restaurants. They're affordable and highly portable. You can position them wherever you want, depending on the sun's position. They also allow you to change the seating arrangement, catering to the preferences of different groups of people.

On the negative side, they're typically less durable due to the not-so-strong material used to make them. Thus, you'll have to replace them time after time. Their coverage is also limited, not ideal for large groups.

On the other hand, shade sails are more flexible than these umbrellas. You can place them according to your space needs and desired style. They also look fancier, adding a touch of elegance to your restaurant. You'll have to pay more for the purchase and installation compared to umbrellas, but their durability and elegance override the costs. If you own a restaurant in the River City, commercial shade and sails Brisbane suppliers have many finishes, shapes, and fabrics you can choose from.

Last on this list are building permanent structures like pergolas and gazebos. Professional installation considerably boosts your space's aesthetic appeal. That's especially true if you choose gorgeous materials like rustic wood. It helps to note these installations require significant financial outlay. They also require ample space, unlike umbrellas, which you can place on verandas.

Innovative materials and technology

Shade solutions have been revolutionised with technological advancements. One example is the manufacture of UV-resistant fabrics that provide superb protection against harmful rays from the sun. UV exposure is a significant risk factor for melanoma, one of the most common cancers among adolescents and youths, responsible for more than 75 per cent of skin cancer deaths. You don't want any of your customers to be part of the statistics, do you?

These modern fabrics also maintain their new look for decades, eliminating the need for regular replacements and upholding your hotel's aesthetics. Waterproof materials are also a notable innovation, allowing diners to stay put during light showers.

Another one is motorised retractable systems. These allow you to adjust the amount of shade by simply pushing a button. That's the height of convenience. Solar-powered awnings are also available, a darling to sustainability enthusiasts. Installing these technology-based shade solutions modernises your restaurant and attracts diners who fancy sophisticated dining ambiance.

Design and aesthetic considerations

Beyond functionality, it helps to consider how the shade blends with other exterior design elements of your restaurant. The shade material and colour should complement your hotel's style, not clash with it. For a contemporary space, you may want to install modern awnings, typically characterised by clean lines, minimal framing and support, geometric shapes, neutral hues, and motorised controls.

And for a rustic theme, a wooden pergola would be perfect. The natural texture and grain in wood ignites that feeling of nature and cosiness. Rustic pergolas often come with weathered finishes or rough-hewn beams. They perfectly blend into natural surroundings like lush greenery, waterfalls, or brooks, feeling like an extension of the landscape rather than an imposition.

Creativity in the installation also helps boost beauty. Consider adding soft lighting beneath the shade fabric to make the dining area cosier during the evenings. Lighting is a critical element of restaurant ambiance. Besides comfort, proper lighting promotes healthy eating. Research reveals that diners in well-lit spaces are 16-24 per cent more likely to order healthy foods as opposed to people eating in poorly lit rooms.

You can also strategically place potted plants around the umbrellas or awnings for a fresh, lively touch.

Maximising space and functionality

Smart shade solutions can help you optimise outdoor space. For instance, retractable awnings allow you to modify the outdoors based on weather or events. When there's a large team dining at your restaurant, you can quickly increase the sitting capacity. For restaurants adjacent to wide lanes, shade solutions allow diners to enjoy the usually vibrant street-side dining.

Shades can also be used on building rooftops to increase the sitting capacity and allow diners to enjoy the fresh air.

Conclusion

Innovative shade solutions can revamp outdoor dining areas. They enhance diners' comfort - talk about letting them finish off their food the most comfortable way possible - making them linger longer, which means more sales. The resulting aesthetics also attract customers. And the expanded sitting capacity means you can host many visitors.