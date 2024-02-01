Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

'Timely': Hunter district to get nurses from UK and Ireland in public health boost

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:35pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the new nurses would start work across Hunter hospitals in coming months. Picture by Sylvia Liber
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the new nurses would start work across Hunter hospitals in coming months. Picture by Sylvia Liber

More than 100 overseas registered nurses are set to start work in Hunter-New England, giving the district's public health sector a much-needed shot in the arm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.