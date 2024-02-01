Five finalists announced for Times sportstar of the year award

A FOOTBALLER, sailor, boxer and two hockey players are in line to win the 2023 Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year.
This will be named as part of an expanded awards night to be held at Club Taree on Friday, April 5.
The awards night was inaugurated last year and included the sportstar of the year, an induction into the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame along with the announcement of winners of the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport and the junior sportstar of the year.
This year two more categories, the all abilities achiever and the team of the year, have been added, as reported last week, while the junior sportstar will win the Kasey Brown Perpetual trophy.
The Times award is based purely on the nominee's achievements in the 2023 calendar year. There'll be five finalists:
Lewis, the reigning NSW sabre class champion, was the 2021 winner and this is the third consecutive year he has been a finalist.
Bourke and Watts were in line for the 2022 award after they made the Australian Country under 21 women's team. Last year they were selected in the Australian Country women's side to tour New Zealand.
However, there's never been a footballer or boxer in the list of finalists. Grass's 2023 included making the Australian Schoolgirls team. O'Donnell won the Australian amateur middleweight (67kg) title.
Sport award committee chair Garry Stephen said that while the Times award finalists and the inductee into the hall of fame have been determined, the public can make nominations for the other categories. The hall of fame inductee will be announced next week. (See nomination details on the Manning Sports Awards Facebook page.)
"We made a promising start with the award night last year and we want to build on that. '' he said. Details about purchasing tickets for the night will be on the Facebook page early next week.
