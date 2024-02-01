Two coaches and an assistant for Taree City's league tag squad

TAREE City will have two co-coaches and an assistant coach in charge of the women's league tag team for this season's Group Three Rugby League season.
Kelsey Schneider and Brooke Northam, who were the co-coaches in 2023, have been joined by Barry Murray in the assistant's capacity.
The league tag side was Taree City's best performed last season when they made the grand final, only to lose to the unbeaten Port City.
The Bulls will hold a meet the coaches day this week.
Only five teams contested the league tag competition last year, however, Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said earlier this month it appears all eight clubs would field sides this season.
Taree City will play Port Sharks in the opening round of the new season at Port Macquarie on Sunday, April 28.
The club's first home game will be against Old Bar in the second round on May 4.
The Group Three season launch will be held at Club Old Bar on Saturday, April 6 for the first time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.