Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Two coaches and an assistant for Taree City's league tag squad

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE City will have two co-coaches and an assistant coach in charge of the women's league tag team for this season's Group Three Rugby League season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.