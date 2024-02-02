Taree Artists Inc cannot continue without support

Despite the success of the annual Taree Open Art Exhibition, organisers from Taree Artists Inc say the not-for-profit organisation is on the brink of folding.
The last Taree Open Art Exhibition was held in July 2023 with more than 1100 visiting the exhibition, and sales of artworks exceeding the previous year.
However, Taree Artists Inc president, Irene Lines says that despite the success of the last exhibition it is becoming apparent they can't continue without support.
"Last year, before our Taree Open Art Exhibition in July, we were in a similar situation needing help and we set up a plea for helpers," Irene said.
"At that time we had a negative response despite our exhibition being one of our most successful.
"Most of (the members of) Taree Artists Inc have a seven or eight in front of our ages and, are no longer able to scale ladders to hang paintings.
"As a result several of our key members have advised us that they are unable to continue as a committee member.
"Over the next several months we told members that if we are unable to fill committee positions there would be a strong possibility the art society would need to finish up," Irene said.
The fate of Taree Artists Inc will be decided at the AGM on March 20, 2023. It is open to anyone who may wish to become a member and/or sit on the committee. The meeting will begin at 9.3am in the Legacy Village meeting room.
