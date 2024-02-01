Manning River Timessport
Ben Cole off on a South American adventure in a blow to Wingham's T1 hopes

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 2 2024 - 10:00am
Wingham vice captain Hudson Bird plays defensively during the recent clash against competition leaders Taree United at Wingham.
WINGHAM'S stuttering Manning T1 cricket premiership campaign has suffered a further blow with the loss of leading batter Ben Cole for most of the season.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

