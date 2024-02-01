Ben Cole off on a South American adventure in a blow to Wingham's T1 hopes

WINGHAM'S stuttering Manning T1 cricket premiership campaign has suffered a further blow with the loss of leading batter Ben Cole for most of the season.
Cole, one of the most consistent batters in the competition for the past decade, is off on what Wingham president Steve Campbell described as a 'South American adventure.'
"Ben enjoys travel and now he's off to South America,'' Mr Campbell said.
"He won't be back until the week of the grand final - if we make it.''
The T1 minor premiership looked set to be a two-way battle between Taree United and Wingham when play resumed after Christmas. However, Wingham lost successive games to United and Gloucester, while United won both their encounters. United sits on 54 points, clear of Wingham on 39 with four games remaining to the playoffs.
Work commitments will also determine when Wingham's other batting mainstay, Ben Scowen, is available.
"Ben works in the mines and unfortunately for us, the majority of his shifts have been on weekends,'' he explained. Scowen has been among the runs in his few appearances this season, but Mr Campbell admits the club doesn't know how many more games he'll play.
Wingham will look open their account for 2024 on Saturday against Great Lakes at Cedar Party Reserve.
United makes the trip to Gloucester to take on the locals fresh from a morale-boosting win over Wingham.
