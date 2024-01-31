Missing man found safe at Cobark

UPDATE: Thursday, February 1, 11am
The missing man has been found safe at Cobark this morning.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
Thursday, February 1, 8am
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man last seen at Hallidays Point on the State's Mid North Coast.
Peter Booth, aged 75, was last seen leaving a home on Headland Drive, Hallidays Point, about 6.30am Wednesday, January 31.
Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries police believe he may have been in the Krambach area about 3.30pm Wednesday and travelling to the Gloucester area to camp.
Family and police hold concerns for Peter's welfare due to this being out of character.
Peter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, medium build with short white hair.
He was last seen driving a white 2006 Land Rover Defender station wagon with the NSW registration PB4826. The vehicle was also towing a white caravan.
Peter is known to frequent the Hallidays Point, Krambach and Gloucester areas.
Anyone with information into Peter's whereabouts is urged to contact Forster Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
