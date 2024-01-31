Patio perfection: Designing for comfort, style, and durability

There's nothing better than having your own outdoor oasis right outside your back door. Almost 90 per cent of homeowners say that their outdoor space or patio is more valuable than ever. The same survey also says that 53 per cent of the respondents use their patio mainly for relaxing.

However, transforming a plain slab of concrete into a patio paradise takes thought and planning. Fortunately, elevating your outdoor hangout to a home run is totally doable.

Continue reading below as this article explores insider tips to create a patio that perfectly balances cosy comfort, trendy style, and durable materials that stand the test of time.



1 Ensure adequate shade and shelter

The right balance of sun versus shade makes all the difference in patio comfort. After all, you wouldn't want you or your guests to be overexposed to the scorching hot griddle or be soaked when surprise rains roll in.

Take note of how sunlight moves across the patio throughout the day. Then, strategically place trees, shrubs, pergolas, or overhangs to block harsh afternoon rays while still allowing in the morning light. For umbrella-like shade, you can mount retractable awnings that can be adjusted to follow the sun's path.

Free-standing or mounted umbrellas are a flexible shading solution if your patio lacks natural coverage. You can find and invest in these umbrellas from suppliers like Brisbane Giant Umbrellas or other reputable ones in your area and make your patio an all-weather space.

With the right blend of shelter and shade, your patio will offer the perfect amount of exposure - keeping you and your family comfy, rain or shine.

2 Plan for functionality

When designing your patio, think about how you'll actually use the space. Will it be your new favourite dining spot? A chill hangout zone? Or maybe a flexible area for lounging and entertaining?

Then, start measuring the patio and sketching out different functional areas on paper. This visualisation exercise helps ensure you have ample breathing room between zones so furniture doesn't feel smashed together.

If alfresco dinners are your thing, map out room for grilling, food preparation, a pathway from the kitchen to the table, and, of course, seating. For chat zones, arrange chairs and sofas in intimate groupings with side tables placed within reach. Through considerate planning of specialised spots, you can design a patio tailored to exactly how your family unwinds and makes memories together.



3 Consider traffic flow

Creating a smooth traffic flow is paramount when mapping out your patio design. You want to prevent guests from colliding or doing awkward dances as they mingle and move through the space.

To map out the traffic flow, sketch out the main pathways people will take to navigate from the chairs to the grill or pass through en route to the bathroom. Then, position furnishings with enough clearance for carefree movement from point A to B. Aim for 42 to 48 inches between pieces so folks don't bump knees or get stuck in bottlenecks.

Moreover, double-check that doorways have clearance so you don't bump into furniture every time you pass through. And don't forget to account for extendable chairs that need room to pop out without blocking walkways.

Once you've smoothed the circulation, your patio will feel open, relaxed, and functional, and most importantly, your guests can easily move about without awkward manoeuvres.



4 Invest in the right ambient lighting

The right lighting can take your patio from dull to magical and let you enjoy the space day or night. For general brightness overhead, install recessed lighting or pendant lamps. You can also accentuate tropical plants or architectural features with discreet spotlights. Then, dot pathways with post, path, or bollard lights, which are common preferences among 58% of homeowners. And for a cosy ambience, light the space with strands of Edison bulbs, candles, or colourful lanterns.

5 Select statement furniture

The furniture you choose for your patio doesn't just provide places to sit - it sets the entire vibe. To add flair, choose vibrant colours and fun patterns you love. You can get portable poufs, woven chairs, and bohemian daybeds to inject free-spirited texture. Think of this as giving your living room a makeover, only that it's outdoors.

With that in mind, opt for pieces that can handle outdoor elements. Ensure cushions have UV-resistant fabric that won't fade in the sun. In terms of material, choose durable teak, eucalyptus, or powder-coated aluminium in neutral tones. Plastic may work, too, for affordability, but just avoid styles that look absolutely generic.

The options are simply endless! You can create separate spaces with different looks - a formal dining set, a conversational seating circle, and a comfy sofa nook. You can also mix materials like weatherproof wicker aluminium and teak, resulting in visual interest.

So, be experimental and let your chairs, sofas, and tables make a stylish statement.

6 Include creature comforts

To make your patio truly inviting, include amenities and features that boost comfort and convenience:

During cooler weather, add standalone propane heaters or wall-mounted infrared lamps so you can cosy up outside and stay warm.

When temps spike, cooling patio fans and misters can help prevent sweaty misery.

Mount weatherproof speakers to set the soundtrack. A TV or projector screen makes movie nights epic.

Stay powered by installing outlets to plug in lighting and appliances without dragging cords.

A compact patio fridge keeps beverages chilled and within reach. It also helps everyone stay hydrated easily.

Strategically placed screens, foliage or fencing blocks views and provides seclusion to keep your patio private and intimate.

With these features, you can fully enjoy your patio morning, noon, and night!

