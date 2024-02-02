Cemeteries strategy ready for public comment

A policy which plans for the future demand for a growing and ageing population on the Mid Coast will close for public comment in early February.
Feedback om MidCoast Council's draft cemeteries strategy closes on Sunday, February 11.
"It's the last chance for community feedback on the draft strategy, which has been on exhibition since December 8 December," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
The draft strategy was developed after community consultation in 2023.
Council manages 34 cemeteries across the region.
The draft strategy aims to ensure cemetery operations meet changing NSW regulatory requirements and provides consistency across the Great Lakes, Manning and Gloucester areas.
The draft strategy was developed by Locale Consulting, which talked extensively with local community interest groups, the National Trust, Heritage and cemetery groups, council staff and committees as part of the first consultation.
The draft strategy identifies six principles to guide the future management of cemeteries across the Mid-Coast.
They are respect and care, heritage and history, environmental assets, accessible documentation, consistency and cultural understanding.
There are 30 recommendations for the future management of the cemeteries, with 10 of those prioritised.
Head to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/cemeteries-strategy for more information on the project and please provide your feedback before consultation ends on Sunday, February 11.
