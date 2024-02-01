Patients at Wingham Hospital are toasty warm, thanks to the Lions Club

For years, registered nurse Danielle Deane had been trying to find an easier way to keep patients at Wingham Hospital comfortable with warmed blankets.
She'd been constantly draping blankets over heaters and putting them through the clothes dryer in an attempt to make them warm enough, all the while wishing she had a way of raising money for the purchase of a purpose-built blanket warmer. She even had the model she wanted already picked out.
Eventually, she penned a letter to the Taree Lions Club, asking if they could help.
One week later, her request was approved at a board meeting.
"We always like to give a bit back because we get well supported by the public. So we thought $5600 is easy to find!" past president of Taree Lions Club, George Grieves said.
"There were no questions, no nothing, they just came to the party," Danielle said.
They received the blanket warmer before Christmas and it has been in constant use since then.
"The older patients that have had surgeries are so appreciative of all the warm blankets. They just love it. They know the blankets are always here waiting for them and now they're so toasty and wrapped up," Danielle said.
Lisa Cantwell, nursing unit manager for Wingham Hospital, explained the hospital often feels too cold for the patients as the air conditioning is cold to allow for busy staff.
"Summer is hot for the workers, but the patients don't move," Lisa said.
