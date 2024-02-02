Cricket association moves to increase the number T1 teams for next season

MANNING Cricket Association will speak to representatives from Bulahdelah during the off-season to discuss the possibility of the club moving into T1 in 2024/25.
Association president Steve Campbell said increasing the number of T1 teams from four next season would be a priority.
Six sides contested last summer's T1 premiership. However, Old Bar and Taree West both struggled and dropped back to T2 this year. Old Bar fields three T2 teams, Taree West two.
Old Bar sides currently sit in third, fourth and fifth on the ladder.
"Old Bar hopes to have players of enough quality to return to T1 next season,'' Mr Campbell said.
However, he said unless there's an influx of experienced players into the club it is unlikely Taree West would be in a position to move up a grade. Taree West sides hold down seventh and ninth positions in the 10 team grade.
"Taree West have some very good juniors in their T2 ranks but I can't see them being ready for T1 next season,'' Mr Campbell.
Bulahdelah suffered their first loss of the season in T2 last weekend and looks assured to finish minor premiers. The club has been a T2 powerhouse in recent seasons.
Mr Campbell said he hasn't discussed a move to T1 with the club.
"We'll wait until the off-season to see what our planning committee and grading committees decide,'' he said.
"Bulahdelah does seem to have a good mix of experienced players and promising juniors although like all clubs, they'll lose juniors who leave for work or uni.''
There's no turf wicket in Bulahdelah, with the club playing on a synthetic track. Mr Campell said turf is preferred for T1 games, but it's not a set association policy.
"I don't think the other sides would mind playing on 'syntho' if it means getting another team in T1,'' he said.
However, he said no finals series matches would be played on synthetic.
Mr Campbell said the current four team T1 competition has been viable although certainly not preferable.
"But getting at least one more team next season is desirable,'' he added.
Taree United, the reigning premiers, now look assured of the minor premiership and a home major semi-final.
However, Great Lakes and Gloucester are locked in a battle for third. The side finishing third will host the minor semi-final.
Great Lakes have played in the last two T1 grand finals, losing both to Taree United. The Dolphins have had their battles in T1 this season and sit in last spot in T2.
However, Mr Campbell said there's no concern at association-level about the club's continued viability.
"Some of their more experienced players have struggled a bit in T1 this season and I think that's been the main problem,'' he said.
"The club has some good juniors coming through as well.''
He pointed out all clubs in all sports have their good and poor seasons.
