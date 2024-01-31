Taree Torpedoes to host Swimming North Coast Speedo sprint qualifying meeting

SWIMMING North Coast Speedo sprints will be held at Taree and Casino this Saturday.
The events will attract entrants from across the Swimming North Coast area.
A total of 170 competitors will be at both venues, with the results to be merged to determine the top four in each age group and stroke. They will be invited to compete at Speedo finals for Swimming North Coast in Sydney on March 2 where they will compete against teams from all other areas in the state.
Taree Torpedoes have 30 swimmers involved at their headquarters on Saturday. Here they'll be joined by swimmers from Stroud to Coffs Harbour while a a few from Newcastle will also take the opportunity to compete.
The Torpedoes will be chasing times to qualify for Speedo Sprints while a number of other swimmers are very close to achieving qualifying times to compete at upcoming Swimming NSW Country Championships.
The country will be held at the Sydney Aquatic Centre from February 16 to 18.
