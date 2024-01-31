Tinonee Topics: Australia Day ceremony was moving

I know a lot has already been written or mentioned but I couldn't let such a great day go by without a mention in my notes.
John and I joined a large crowd at the Wingham High School Multipurpose Centre and were not disappointed with the program.
Chaired by well known local Mave Richardson AM PSM with her team of helpers, Rotary Club members, both husbands on the barbecue and their ladies in the kitchen serving damper and golden syrup with something to wash it down, were kept busy.
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie and MidCoast Council representative Kathryn Bell, together with Wingham Rotary Club president John Wooldridge, Rev Trevor Leggott OAM, and Wingham High School assistant principal Mary Doust, were also part of the official party on stage.
The speeches delivered by Wingham High School captains Sharli Brown and Erik Waldron, along with Anya Kunzil from MidCoast Christian College were very well presented on their topic of Why I'm proud to be Australian.
Congratulations to all 28 nominations for the various awards and to those who received the prestigious framed award and received a hearty round of applause.
I found it a very moving time and recommend all to participate in this special event.
I couldn't help noticing all the beautiful colours of the many crepe myrtle trees flowering in Tinonee as well as both Wingham and Taree. Nature certainly knows how to bring colour and joy to a sometimes dull and harsh world.
Mondrook Hall was the venue for an annual community Australia Day breakfast, and judging by the vehicles parked in and around the hall as we made our drive to Wingham's celebrations, it was again a successful event. Well done to the committee on this annual event which has been held for a number of years now.
February will see the regular hall bookings return which include a rock and roll group, the Mid North Coast Bootscooters and Tinonee Friendship Group.
The first meeting for 2024 has been set down for Saturday, February 18 commencing at 8.30am when all members and locals are cordially invited to attend.
The hall has been operating since 1912 and has seen some modernisation and changes to both inside and outside, the most recent a cover of the disabled ramp, which will be a great help in wet weather to those less mobile.
Mrs Margaret Pearl Duncan (nee Betts) of Wingham was farewelled at a well attended funeral service conducted at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Wingham by Rev Brian Ford on Monday, January 29.
Granddaughters Lana Watson and Ellie Stilwell delivered a beautiful tribute and family sharing in their eulogies, which were followed by the poem A Silent Tear read by her niece Roz Roddenby, whilst Blake Evans read Psalm 23 The Lord is my Shepherd. A visual tribute to Margaret's very full life was then shared.
A short committal service was conducted at Wingham Cemetery following the church service before family and friends returned to the church hall to share refreshments and memories of a much loved relative and friend.
I first met Margaret when she was the receptionist for Dr Sutherland when I was having my children, which is more than 47 years ago.
Rest in peace, dear lady, so special to all your family and many friends.
