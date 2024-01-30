Three day masters squash tournament to be held at Old Bar

NEARLY 70 players will contest the three day Old Bar Masters squash tournament to be held at the Old Bar centre.
Matches will get underway at 2pm Friday, with the finals scheduled for Sunday. Players from around NSW are taking part.
"We filled the entry sheet with in a week of it being released,'' a centre spokesman said.
"We were getting inquiries before we even had a date sanctioned.''
Former Australian champion and Commonwealth Games representative Kasey Brown, will assist with the running of the tournament, but won't be taking part.
However, two former Australian masters representatives will be involved in division one while there is a strong depth of talent in all divisions.
The Friday start will ensure the program will be completed by early Sunday afternoon.
"We have players from Forbes, Sydney, Tamworth and other areas travelling here so we want to give them plenty of time to get home,'' the spokesman continued
