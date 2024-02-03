Open music days resume at Lansdowne hall

The first Lansdowne Open Music Day for 2024 was held in late January in the Lansdowne Community Hall.
The open music days are held on the fourth Sunday of each month unless advised otherwise. Phone Jenni on 0431 347 772 for further information.
The hall will host the Lansdowne Art Exhibition on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.
The exhibition will be open 10am to 4pm on the Saturday and 10am to 3pm Sunday.
Entries will be judged by "people's vhoice" on the Saturday only.
Junior: 7 years and under - Any subject in any medium (Size limit A3.) 1ST PRIZE $30.
Junior: 8 to 12 years - Any subject in any medium (Size limit A3.) 1ST PRIZE $40.
Youth: 13 to 18 years - Any subject in any medium (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1ST PRIZE $75.
Local scene (Manning, Great Lakes and Hastings area scene): in any medium (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1ST PRIZE $350.
Equine subject: in any medium (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1ST PRIZE $350.
Drawing or pastels: Any Subject (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1ST PRIZE $350.
Oils, Acrylic or Mixed Media: Any subject (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.), 1ST PRIZE $350.
Miniature and small paintings: Any subject in any medium (Size limit 25 x 25 cm not including frame.) 1ST PRIZE $250.
Watercolour: Any Subject (Size limit 100 x 100 cm.) 1ST PRIZE $350.
Entries close at 5pm on Friday, May 3.
For further information contact Rhonda Hardes, phone 0418 920 984, email: rhardes@bigpond.net.au or Louise Green, phone 0439 594 754.
