Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Photos

Open music days resume at Lansdowne hall

February 3 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first Lansdowne Open Music Day for 2024 was held in late January in the Lansdowne Community Hall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.