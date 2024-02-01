Enrolments still open for U3A courses in Manning Valley

There was a good roll up of people for enrolment day for Manning Valley U3A at the Uniting Church in Taree, with around 50 people turning up to enrol in person.
This is on top of the many who elect to enrol online.
Enrolments close for term one on Tuesday, February 6, with many courses starting on Monday, February 12.
To assist people who missed out on the first in person enrolment day, there will be a small group of U3A members at the Taree Uniting Church from 10am to 12pm on February 6 to take enrolments.
In addition to the popular Balance and Bones exercise program, Chair Exercises: Seated and Safe has been added to the selection of courses.
If you're keen on poetry, a new class has been added, run by Lina Clayton.
Poets to be studied and discussed included First Nations poet Oodgeroo Noonuccal (Kath Walker), Louisa Lawson, Emily Dickinson, WB Yeats, WH Auden and others.
Also new to the program is a weekly Zoom forum, Current Affairs via Canberra.
"Forums focus on local events, politics, science, the environment and international events, and include questions and answers presented by experts in their field," U3A member Jennie Wright said.
As well as the next enrolment day in Taree, interested people who are retired or semi-retired can enrol online at manningvalley.u3anet.org.au.
Annual membership for the Manning Valley U3A is $20, and each activity and course has a fee.
