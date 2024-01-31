It's a great time to become a friend of The MEC

The 2024 Season One guide for upcoming shows at the Manning Entertainment Centre has been released, and the call is out for patrons to become a Friend of The MEC to support the arts.
"Being a friend of the MEC is all about connecting with others, supporting the arts and helping our community thrive," said MidCoast Council's manager libraries, community and cultural services, Alex Mills.
An annual membership costs just $30 and brings you benefits throughout the year, including early ticket releases, discounts, and invitations to special free events.
Friends and supporters of The MEC recently attended the official launch of the Season One guide for 2024
Season One shows have been handpicked to ensure there's something for everybody.
Classical music lovers will swoon to the Sydney Symphony Orchestra's Compassion, featuring Lior and Nigel Westlake.
We're spoiled for choice with performance acts including international dance sensation A Taste of Ireland, First Nations contemporary circus ensemble Circa Cairns with The Wet, and Circatus performance troupe with Creatures.
If you love a good concert, don't miss the incredible Rock Show Oz Edition, returning after their sold out show in 2021. There's also Kate Miller-Heidke, Toni Childs, The World of Musicals in Concert, and a plethora of dazzling tribute acts with the music of Queen, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison, and much more.
You'll have a great laugh with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow and the hilarious In Tails comedy duo.
There are also live plays and screenings to inspire and intrigue with Why Have They Turned Up?, Dear England, and Vanya.
Children will love their trip through the human digestive system with You are a Doughnut, while the Spare Parts Puppet Theatre will inspire young minds with The One who Planted Trees.
Why not plan a great evening out, enjoy a drink and snack before the show, and take in all The MEC has to offer.
Check out all the shows and book tickets at mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or drop into The MEC to pick up your Season One guide.
