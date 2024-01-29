Golfers defy heat to play in Australia Day ambrose at Taree

GOLFERS defied 40 plus degree heat to play in the annual Rotary Club of Taree Australia Day fund raiser at Taree.
A field of 128 in teams of four contested the ambrose.
"Golfers were happy to play despite the very hot conditions,'' Rotary Club spokesman Kevin Sharp said.
"A few teams pulled out prior to the start, but many didn't register because of the pending heat.''
It was originally planned for teams to hit off with a shotgun start at 7am and noon.
"However, it was decided to blend the few teams registered for noon with the early starters to minimise discomfort,'' Kevin explained.
This year the beneficiaries will be the Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service, children's awards - Taree Eisteddfod and the Australian Children's Music Foundation (ACMF).
"Helping children in our area is our aim,'' Kevin said.
He added the amount raised has not yet been finalised.
Adam Carney, Oscar Davy, Matthew Collier and Paul Davy finished second with Ben Ferguson, Tom Duck, Shawn Virtue and Nicholas Hancock third. Jimmy Weeks, Eamonn, Ross Loy and Jamie Moorehead were fourth.
Craig Allport, Sue Allport, Brad Allan and Kim Muggleton won the mixed section from Gavin Pereira, Rebecca Pereira, Richard Dodds and Joan Dodds.
Kevin has stepped down as event coordinator after 10 years. In this time he has devoted numerous hours to the day and he was thanked by club president Di Wollard for his magnificent contribution to the Rotary Club of Taree.
